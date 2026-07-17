Danish police officer shot in Nørresundby, one civilian dies

A Danish officer was shot in Nørresundby after police responded to a fire call at an industrial site; one civilian died and the suspect was seriously wounded.

Danish police said a civilian died after officers came under fire in Nørresundby, in North Jutland, and returned fire at the scene. The injured officer was in stable condition, while the suspected gunman was seriously wounded.

Police first received a report of a fire in an industrial area of Nørresundby at 1:39 p.m. local time, then sent officers to the address just north of Aalborg. Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR quoted police as saying the three injured people were in serious condition early in the response, showing how quickly the casualty picture changed as the scene was secured.

AI-generated illustration

Søren Pejtersen, a police spokesperson, said the injuries were serious. Authorities did not immediately establish a motive, and the sequence of events remained under investigation as officers, ambulance crews and forensic teams worked at the industrial site.

The case centered on a fast-moving confrontation that left a police officer, a civilian and the suspected attacker wounded, with one civilian later confirmed dead. Police said the fire call brought them to the location before the shooting began, making the industrial area the focal point of the inquiry into what triggered the gunfire and why officers were met with shots as they arrived.

Photo by 112 Uttar Pradesh

Nørresundby, a town in northern Denmark close to Aalborg, became the focus of a major police operation after the initial call about flames turned into an armed incident. With the officer stable and the suspect seriously wounded, investigators now face the harder questions of how the encounter escalated so quickly and whether the violence was tied to a personal dispute, criminal activity or another cause.