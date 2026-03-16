Darius Slay Retires After 13 Seasons, 6 Pro Bowls

Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, known for his standout play with the Lions and Eagles, has retired after a 13-year NFL career.

Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback who spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, has announced his retirement, marking the end of a remarkable career defined by consistency, playmaking, and leadership on the field.

Veteran Cornerback Steps Away After Prolific Career

Slay's retirement was confirmed by multiple sources, including The New York Times and Yahoo Sports, both highlighting his decorated tenure as one of the league’s premier defensive backs. Slay, often called "Big Play Slay" for his knack for game-changing moments, leaves the game after amassing impressive career statistics with both the Lions and Eagles.

A Legacy of Excellence in Detroit and Philadelphia

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Slay quickly established himself as a shutdown corner. He played seven seasons in Detroit, becoming a central figure in their secondary and earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2017. In 2020, Slay was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he continued to excel, making three more Pro Bowls and helping anchor one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses.

6 Pro Bowl selections (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023)

(2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) 13 NFL seasons with the Lions (2013-2019) and Eagles (2020-2025)

Named one of the league’s top cornerbacks throughout the 2010s and early 2020s

Statistical Impact and Career Highlights

Across his career, Slay recorded over 140 passes defended, more than 30 career interceptions, and multiple defensive touchdowns. His ability to create turnovers and shut down top receivers earned him widespread respect. Slay’s six Pro Bowl selections place him among the most honored defensive backs of his generation.

Yahoo Sports noted Slay’s leadership and consistency, highlighting his durability and presence in the locker room. The New York Times emphasized his reputation as a reliable veteran who contributed significantly to both franchises’ defensive units.

Reflections on a Distinguished Career

In his retirement announcement, Slay expressed gratitude for the game and its impact on his life. As reported by Yahoo Sports, he said football was his peace and joy, underscoring the personal significance of his journey. Both sources reflected on Slay’s role as a mentor and leader for younger players, with his professionalism and work ethic cited as key factors in his longevity.

Legacy and Next Steps

Slay leaves behind a legacy as one of the NFL’s most respected cornerbacks, with his official NFLPA profile documenting a career filled with accolades and milestones. He is expected to remain a prominent figure in the football community, with speculation that he could move into broadcasting or coaching.

His retirement marks the end of an era for fans in Detroit and Philadelphia, but his influence on the game, especially among defensive backs, will endure. Slay’s story exemplifies sustained excellence, dedication, and a passion for football that resonated with teammates and fans alike.

For Further Exploration

Explore NFL career interceptions leaders to see where Slay ranks among the game’s greats

Review his season-by-season statistics and game logs

As Slay steps away from active play, his contributions to the sport remain a benchmark for aspiring defensive backs, and his legacy as a six-time Pro Bowler is firmly established in NFL history.