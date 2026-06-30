Dark web leak exposes Apple iPhone 18 Pro supplier details

A dark web leak exposed documents linking iPhone 18 Pro parts to suppliers, after more than 200,000 files from Tata Electronics were stolen.

Sensitive component lists and photos tied to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models surfaced on the dark web after attackers stole data from Tata Electronics, one of Apple’s most important manufacturing partners in India. The leaked material included documents mapping hundreds of parts to specific suppliers, from chips on the main circuit board to battery and camera components, exposing details Apple treats as tightly guarded because they reveal how unreleased devices are assembled.

Files reviewed in the leak included at least six documents linking iPhone 18 Pro components to suppliers. The exposure gave rivals and counterfeiters a clearer view of Apple’s sourcing network.

Tata Electronics detected a recent cybersecurity incident after the World Leaks group posted more than 200,000 files, or roughly 630 GB, stolen from the company. Tata tightened internal access to sensitive systems while investigating the leak, hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit, and informed authorities and clients. Apple’s security team has been working closely with Tata on near- and long-term mitigation measures.

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Apple has already been battling cost increases across its hardware line. The company raised prices on some iPads and MacBooks after memory and storage chip costs surged. For Apple, the leak was especially sensitive because the files concerned unreleased models that were not supposed to circulate outside a tightly controlled development and manufacturing chain.

Tata’s role in Apple’s supply chain has grown since it entered iPhone manufacturing in 2023 through the acquisition of Wistron’s India operations. That expansion has aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to make India a major advanced manufacturing hub. Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover business suffered a cyberattack last year that halted output for six weeks.