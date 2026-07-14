Darline Graham to become South Carolina's first female senator

South Carolina swore in Darline Graham Nordone as its first female senator, a temporary appointment that keeps her brother’s seat in family hands.

Darline Graham Nordone was set to be sworn in at 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday on the Senate floor, becoming South Carolina’s first female senator and taking over the seat held by her brother, Lindsey Graham, until Jan. 3. The appointment gives her a temporary role in Washington while South Carolina moves toward a special primary next month and a general election in November for the full term.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he was appointing Graham Nordone to finish the remainder of the term. At the Statehouse, McMaster said it was his “duty and honor” to name someone to the seat. President Donald Trump also backed the choice, calling it a “fabulous tribute” to Lindsey Graham, while Sen. Tim Scott endorsed her.

AI-generated illustration

Lindsey Graham was not only Darline Graham Nordone’s brother but also her legal guardian after their parents died, when she was 13. He later adopted her to secure military benefits.

Graham Nordone lives in Lexington, South Carolina, and has spent much of her career in disability services and workforce policy. She has served since 2019 as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, sits on the South Carolina State Workforce Development Board, and is president-elect of the National Council of State Agencies for the Blind. She also previously worked with Clemson University, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, and the South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Photo by Quang Vuong

Her background includes a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston, a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling, and certification as a public manager. “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him,” she said.