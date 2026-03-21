Darrell Green, 66, Tries Out for USA Flag Football Team

NFL legend Darrell Green, now 66, is making headlines by trying out for the USA Olympic flag football team, showcasing enduring athleticism and passion.

Darrell Green, the Pro Football Hall of Famer renowned for his blazing speed and ageless athleticism, is once again defying expectations. At age 66, Green is attempting to earn a spot on the USA Olympic flag football team, according to recent reports from Yahoo Sports, NBC Sports, and Hogs Haven.

Legend Returns to the Field

Green’s tryout comes as the United States prepares to field a roster for the flag football competition at the upcoming Olympic Games—an event recently added to the program, sparking excitement among football fans nationwide. After a storied NFL career spent entirely with Washington, Green’s participation at this level is notable both for his age and his enduring reputation as one of football’s greatest defenders.

Unmatched NFL Career

Green played 20 seasons in the NFL (1983-2002), all with Washington.

in the NFL (1983-2002), all with Washington. He was named to seven Pro Bowls, earned All-Pro honors, and helped Washington win two Super Bowls .

. Renowned for his speed, Green was considered one of the fastest players in league history, a reputation supported by his career statistics and highlight-reel plays.

He retired with 54 career interceptions and 1,159 tackles, according to NFL.com.

Green’s athletic feats earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, and he remains an iconic figure in football history.

Flag Football’s Olympic Debut

The inclusion of flag football in the Olympic Games represents a significant milestone for the sport. USA Football has been tasked with assembling a team that balances elite athletic ability with a strong understanding of the unique strategies required by the flag format.

Flag football differs from the traditional game in several key ways:

It is a non-contact version of football, emphasizing agility, speed, and tactical acumen.

Players "tackle" by pulling a flag from the ball carrier’s belt instead of making physical contact.

The game encourages participation from a wider range of athletes, including those who may have excelled in other football formats.

Green’s Motivation and Legacy

While Green has not publicly commented on his tryout in the available reports, his bid to join the Olympic team underscores the growing appeal of flag football among athletes of all ages. His involvement brings added visibility to the sport and highlights the possibilities for former professionals to continue competing in new arenas.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely, with many expressing admiration for Green’s enduring passion and fitness. His participation is especially noteworthy given his age, challenging assumptions about the limits of athletic longevity.

What’s Next for Team USA?

The selection process for the USA flag football team remains highly competitive, drawing interest from current and former athletes nationwide. Green’s presence in the tryout pool raises the profile of the event and will likely draw additional attention as Team USA finalizes its roster.

Should Green secure a spot, he would add another remarkable chapter to his already illustrious career and serve as an inspiration for athletes everywhere. His pursuit also emphasizes the inclusive spirit of flag football, which welcomes players from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

Looking Ahead

As the Olympics approach, the progress of Darrell Green and the evolution of flag football in the international spotlight will be closely monitored. Whether or not Green ultimately makes the team, his willingness to compete at the highest level at age 66 is a testament to his enduring dedication to the sport.