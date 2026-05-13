Daryl Morey has been dismissed as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, marking a significant change for the franchise.

Daryl Morey, one of the NBA’s most prominent executives, has been fired as the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, according to reports from NBC Sports and NBC Sports Philadelphia. This move comes after several seasons of playoff disappointments and signals a new direction for the team as it looks to reshape its leadership and future strategy.

Morey’s Tenure and Impact in Philadelphia

Morey joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, bringing his analytics-driven approach to a franchise seeking to capitalize on the talents of stars like Joel Embiid. Under Morey’s leadership, the Sixers consistently posted strong regular season records. The team recorded multiple top-four finishes in the Eastern Conference, with a cumulative win-loss record that reflected regular season success. Detailed breakdowns of the Sixers’ performance during this period can be found here.

Morey oversaw several major roster moves, including the acquisition of James Harden and the trade of Ben Simmons.

The Sixers posted winning records each year, with playoff appearances in every season under Morey.

Despite regular season success, the team failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs during his tenure.

Playoff Struggles and Decision to Move On

While Morey’s reputation as an innovative executive was well established—having previously led the Houston Rockets to multiple deep playoff runs—his time in Philadelphia was marked by postseason frustration. The Sixers’ playoff history under Morey includes several early exits, a pattern that ultimately influenced ownership’s decision. According to both NBC Sports and NBC Sports Philadelphia, the organization felt a change was necessary to achieve its championship ambitions.

Morey’s firing comes after a 2023-24 season where the Sixers finished with a respectable record, but again fell short in the playoffs. For a full season overview, including advanced metrics and player stats, visit 2023-24 Sixers stats.

Organizational Response and Implications

Both NBC Sports outlets noted that the Sixers have not yet announced a replacement for Morey. The decision marks the end of a chapter defined by ambitious trades and high expectations. The franchise now faces critical questions about its next steps, including the future of its star players and the philosophy of its front office.

League-wide, Morey’s departure is seen as a reflection of the challenging balance between regular season achievement and postseason success. Teams increasingly expect executives to deliver on both fronts, particularly with the competitive landscape of the NBA standings growing tighter.

Looking Ahead for the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers will now embark on a search for new leadership, hoping to build on Morey’s groundwork while finding a path to deeper playoff success. With a strong roster and passionate fan base, the team’s next moves will be closely watched across the league. For a comprehensive look at the franchise’s historical records and playoff milestones, readers can explore the Sixers franchise index.

As the NBA offseason begins, the Sixers’ front office shakeup is expected to have ripple effects, not just within Philadelphia but across the league’s executive landscape.