Dave Kendall, creator of MTV's 120 Minutes, dies at 68

Matt Pinfield announced Dave Kendall’s death on social media, remembering the MTV creator who gave alternative music a late-night home before Nirvana and R.E.M. broke through.

Matt Pinfield said on social media on July 14 that Dave Kendall, the creator of MTV’s “120 Minutes” and one of the channel’s most influential alternative-music hosts, had died. Pinfield called Kendall “one of the true believers” and said he “gave a home to music that deserved to be heard.”

Kendall created “120 Minutes” and hosted it from 1988 to 1992, helping shape one of MTV’s most important bridges between underground guitar music and a mass television audience. The show first aired on March 10, 1986, at 1:00 a.m. Eastern time with Kevin Seal as its first host, and it became a late-night gateway for bands that later defined the alternative era, including Nirvana and R.E.M. In a period when MTV still had the power to steer the cultural conversation, Kendall helped turn a niche music lane into something viewers across the country could find on cable.

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The program’s influence extended beyond its original run. It was remembered as a platform that introduced mainstream viewers to the rising alternative scene of the 1980s and 1990s, long before that sound became a commercial force. “120 Minutes” also continued in various forms through the 1990s and beyond, a sign of how deeply the format had taken hold.

Kendall was described in multiple obituaries as British-born and as a journalist, editor, producer and VJ. He also worked as a DJ, and one account said he later worked with The Bangkok Post. He remained active in radio and club DJing, reflecting a career that moved between print, broadcast and nightlife culture while staying close to new music.

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His age was reported inconsistently, with some notices listing him at 68 and others at 63. What remained clear was the scale of the program he created: “120 Minutes” gave alternative rock a national stage before the genre had fully crossed into the mainstream.