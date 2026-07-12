David Attenborough, 100, becomes oldest Primetime Emmy nominee

At 100, David Attenborough became the oldest Primetime Emmy nominee, with two narration nods and 12 Emmy nominations overall.

Sir David Attenborough became the oldest Primetime Emmy nominee after earning two 2026 nominations in the Outstanding Narrator category. The British documentarian, who turned 100 on May 8, 2026, was recognized for narrating Netflix’s A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough and National Geographic’s Ocean with David Attenborough, a double nod that puts his name in a record once held by Norman Lear at 99.

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards on July 8, 2026, covering programs released between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. Attenborough’s profile on the academy’s site now lists 12 Emmy nominations and 3 wins, a tally that stretches his awards history across both primetime and daytime television. The 2026 Outstanding Narrator slate places him alongside other nonfiction voices, but his two entries stand out for the way they keep wildlife film and conservation storytelling in the center of the television conversation.

Attenborough had already set another age mark one year earlier, when he became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever at 99. That 2025 win, which beat the previous record, showed how firmly his work still sits inside the American awards system even after decades of documentaries on the natural world. His latest Primetime Emmy record extends that run into a broader field and underlines how narration, not celebrity alone, has kept his work relevant.

The two nominated titles point to the subjects that have defined his career. A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough and Ocean with David Attenborough both rely on his familiar style of measured explanation and visual scale, the kind of factual, awe-driven programming that helped teach generations of viewers how to think about climate, conservation, and the fragile systems that sustain them. In an era when documentary audiences can choose from streaming platforms and legacy networks alike, the continued reach of that voice says as much about public trust in science storytelling as it does about one man’s longevity.

The next marker comes in Los Angeles, where the Creative Arts Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 5 and 6, 2026, followed by the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14, 2026. Attenborough’s latest nomination keeps him in position to add to an awards record that has already lasted long enough to span three generations of television viewers.