David Sullivan attends West Ham match despite advice to stay away

David Sullivan is expected at London Stadium for West Ham’s tie with Portsmouth, despite advice to stay away after allegations from seven women.

David Sullivan is expected to attend West Ham United’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Portsmouth at London Stadium, despite being advised to stay away from the club’s home matches after a joint BBC Panorama and The Times investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. The presence of the former co-chairman keeps a governance dispute in plain view at a club still managing the fallout from his formal step back.

Sullivan, 77, stepped down as West Ham co-chair with immediate effect in June 2026. The allegations at the centre of the investigation came from seven women and stretched back decades, beginning in the 1980s. Some accused him of abusing his power and preying on them for sex when they were teenagers. Sullivan has denied the allegations, and West Ham has said the claims are false.

The London Stadium landlord advised Sullivan not to attend West Ham home matches, citing safeguarding responsibilities and fears of fan unrest. That warning has made his planned appearance at the Portsmouth match more than a matter of personal visibility. It raises the question of how much authority a former club leader still carries when he has stepped aside from formal office but remains central to a public controversy.

Sullivan bought West Ham with David Gold in January 2010, and his long association with the club has made his movements around London Stadium a closely watched issue. He has been banned from contact with West Ham’s women’s and youth teams since 2023. The Independent Football Regulator has also contacted West Ham over the allegations, adding a regulatory dimension to what began as a reputational crisis.

West Ham’s own history at London Stadium explains why officials are alert to the risks. Supporters staged pitch invasions and protests against the board there in 2018, and the club later increased the stadium’s capacity from 57,000 to 60,000. In that context, Sullivan’s attendance is a test of how West Ham handles safeguarding, crowd management and public optics when a former power broker remains visible on matchday.