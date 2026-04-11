Dax Shepard Details Near-Fight With Eric Dane at AA Meeting

Dax Shepard revealed a long-standing feud with Eric Dane nearly escalated outside an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, highlighting the complexities of recovery.

Dax Shepard has opened up about a tense chapter in his sobriety journey, revealing that he and fellow actor Eric Dane almost came to blows outside an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting. His remarks, first reported by Variety, shed light on the personal challenges both actors have faced in recovery and the interpersonal dynamics that can unfold even in supportive environments.

Decades-Long Tension Comes to a Head

During a recent interview, Shepard admitted he "hated" Dane for years, describing their relationship as fraught with simmering animosity. According to Variety, the tension between the two had been building for a long time before it boiled over at an AA meeting. Shepard recounted how their issues nearly escalated into a physical altercation right outside the meeting location: he described the confrontation as something that "had been simmering for a long time." While neither party ultimately resorted to violence, the incident underscores how old resentments can surface even within the context of recovery.

The Role of AA Meetings in Celebrity Recovery

AA meetings are designed as safe spaces for individuals seeking support in managing alcohol use disorder. In Hollywood, many public figures—including both Shepard and Dane—have spoken openly about their struggles with addiction and the importance of the AA program in their recovery. According to the 2022 Alcoholics Anonymous Membership Survey, an estimated 2 million members participate in AA meetings worldwide, with the program emphasizing anonymity, mutual support, and personal accountability.

AA has helped millions globally, with a sizeable portion of members in the entertainment industry.

globally, with a sizeable portion of members in the entertainment industry. Meetings are meant to provide a nonjudgmental environment for honest sharing and healing.

Managing Conflict in Recovery Spaces

Shepard's story is a reminder that personal conflicts can arise in any group setting, even those built around healing. Research published by the National Institutes of Health highlights that group-based recovery programs like AA rely on trust and peer support, but also acknowledge that participants bring their own histories and interpersonal challenges. In some cases, unresolved issues from the past can resurface, as they did between Shepard and Dane.

While Shepard did not elaborate publicly on the root causes of the animosity, his willingness to discuss the near-confrontation offers a rare glimpse into the real-world emotions and struggles that can accompany addiction recovery. Celebrities, like anyone else, must navigate complex feelings and relationships while maintaining their sobriety.

Why Stories Like This Matter

Shepard's candid revelation contributes to a broader conversation about the realities of addiction recovery. According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 28 million Americans reported alcohol use disorder in the past year, with many seeking support through programs like AA. The visibility of public figures confronting their struggles—both with substances and with interpersonal conflict—can help destigmatize addiction and recovery.

The CDC notes that support systems are critical for long-term recovery success.

Sharing setbacks and challenges can normalize the ups and downs of the recovery process.

Looking Ahead

Though Shepard and Dane ultimately avoided a physical altercation, their story illustrates that even in safe spaces, human emotions can run high. As more celebrities speak openly about both the benefits and the difficulties of recovery, they may encourage others to seek help and navigate their own journeys—conflicts and all—with honesty and support.