Day 8 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics saw thrilling action in ski jumping, skeleton, big air, and a standout gold from Jordan Stolz in speed skating.

Day 8 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics delivered a packed schedule of competitions, with athletes pushing the limits across ski jumping, skeleton, and freestyle skiing big air. The day also followed the excitement of Jordan Stolz’s gold medal win in speed skating, which energized Team USA and fans worldwide.

Ski Jumping: High-Flying Drama

The ski jumping events drew international attention, with competitors launching from the towering hills in pursuit of Olympic glory. According to The New York Times, the field remained tightly contested, with several jumpers producing personal bests. The event’s results continued to shake up the FIS Ski Jumping rankings, as the world’s best vied for medals and crucial points toward their season tallies. Fans were treated to a mix of veteran consistency and breakout performances from emerging talents.

Skeleton: Milliseconds Make the Difference

On the skeleton track, athletes demonstrated both precision and daring, barreling down the icy chute at speeds exceeding 130 km/h. The New York Times coverage highlighted the razor-thin margins separating podium contenders, with several races decided by less than a tenth of a second. The official IBSF skeleton results showed how athletes capitalized on the icy conditions, with new personal and national records set throughout the day.

Freestyle Skiing Big Air: Sky-High Skills

Freestyle skiing big air continued to captivate spectators with its blend of athleticism and creativity. As reported by The New York Times, the event featured a series of spectacular tricks and high-scoring runs. Athletes pushed the envelope with innovative combinations, setting the stage for a dramatic final. The FIS freestyle skiing results reflected the tight competition and the global depth of talent in the discipline.

Jordan Stolz’s Gold in Speed Skating

Day 8 was marked by the continuing excitement from Jordan Stolz’s gold medal in speed skating, which The New York Times described as a highlight for Team USA. Stolz’s performance, characterized by explosive starts and strong finishes, confirmed his status as one of the sport’s brightest stars. His official splits and times are available via the Team USA report, and his victory added to the USA’s growing medal tally at Milano Cortina. To explore all medalists and up-to-date standings, visit the official Olympics results page.

Jordan Stolz’s gold added to Team USA’s medal count

added to Team USA’s medal count Ski jumping saw personal bests and leaderboard shake-ups

Skeleton races decided by margins under a tenth of a second

Big air featured groundbreaking tricks and global competition

Looking Ahead

With the Games entering their second week, anticipation is building for more medal moments and historic achievements. The diversity and drama of events like ski jumping, skeleton, and freestyle big air showcase the depth of talent at Milano Cortina 2026. For fans and analysts alike, Day 8 reinforced why the Winter Olympics remain a must-watch event on the global sporting calendar.