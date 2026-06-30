D.C. prepares record-setting Fourth of July fireworks for America's 250th birthday

TSA-style screening, road closures and a 10:30 p.m. fireworks start will shape the National Mall celebration as D.C. marks America’s 250th birthday.

Visitors heading to the National Mall for Washington’s July 4 celebration will face TSA-style screening, road closures and a fireworks show that is not expected to begin until around 10:30 p.m., possibly as late as 11 p.m. The display is slated to run about 40 minutes.

The 2026 celebration is part of Freedom 250, the official commemoration of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The White House has cast July 4, 2026, as the central date of America’s 250th birthday, and Freedom 250 is planning a full day of performances, military flyovers and first-time aerobatic demonstrations over Washington, DC. The fireworks are intended to be one of the largest displays in history.

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The National Mall event has been designated a National Special Security Event, which puts the U.S. Secret Service in the lead role for operational security planning with federal, state and local partners. Visitors entering the fireworks area will be screened at designated access points, with bags and persons subject to inspection. The process will include magnetometer screening, and prohibited items such as coolers, backpacks and packages will not be allowed through.

Access to the viewing area will be channeled through specific entry points on Constitution Avenue NW, Independence Avenue SW, 14th Street NW, 15th Street, 17th Street and 23rd Street, along with approaches near the Washington Monument grounds. Attendees should expect closures and security access controls throughout the area, with medical aid stations and safe havens positioned nearby. Public parking will be limited and riders are strongly encouraged to use Metro instead of driving.

G. Edward Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The Smithsonian/National Mall station is the closest Metro stop to the fireworks area, but riders should consider other nearby stations because of crowding. Separate fireworks are also planned at Anacostia Park on July 4.