Dead by Daylight anniversary broadcast teases Scooby-Doo, Art the Clown additions

Dead by Daylight marked 10 years with a Montreal fan event and a broadcast promising major Chapter reveals, future plans, and fresh crossover teases.

Dead by Daylight used its 10th anniversary to argue that the game is still a growth business, not just a nostalgia machine. Behaviour Interactive gathered fans in Montreal’s Old Port for a one-day celebration built around dev panels, meet-and-greets, gaming stations, an Art of Dead by Daylight mini-expo, and the Year 10 Anniversary Broadcast, all timed to a franchise that launched in 2016 and has now spent a decade in the market.

The broadcast was positioned as the real engine of that expansion. Behaviour said it would include massive reveals, Chapter announcements, special guests, and a look at the next 10 years of the game, a signal that the company is trying to keep Dead by Daylight relevant in a crowded live-service landscape by pairing new content with a longer-term roadmap. Senior Creative Director Dave Richard and Head of Partnerships Mat Cote opened the anniversary push with an official June preview, setting expectations that the game’s future would matter as much as its legacy.

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That long view matters because Behaviour has been explicit about the business upside. The studio said the past year was Dead by Daylight’s most successful yet and that its platform-wide player base reached unprecedented heights. For a 4v1 multiplayer action survival horror game that depends on constant engagement, those numbers help explain why the anniversary leaned so heavily on fresh additions rather than a backward-looking celebration.

The franchise’s expansion strategy now reaches beyond the game itself. Behaviour previously announced a Dead by Daylight feature film with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, extending the property into another high-visibility horror lane with Jason Blum and James Wan attached through their companies. At the same time, official game news confirmed Jason Voorhees had already entered the Fog ahead of the anniversary, a move that underscores how the roster of licensed killers continues to function as both a cultural draw and a retention tool.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

That same logic also explains the chatter around new crossover additions such as Art the Clown and Scooby-Doo. Whether those names become full Chapters, limited-time collaborations, or cosmetic hooks, they point to the same strategy: keep Dead by Daylight in the conversation by widening the universe while the core player base keeps spending, streaming, and returning. After 10 years, Behaviour is not just celebrating survival horror. It is trying to extend the life cycle of one of its biggest hits.