Dead Geese Trigger Park Closures in Pennsylvania

A rise in wild bird deaths, including hundreds of geese, has led to park closures in Northampton County and across seven Pennsylvania counties as officials investigate the cause.

Park closures are underway in Northampton County and surrounding areas following the discovery of hundreds of dead geese and other wild birds, as local and state authorities respond to a surge in avian fatalities across Pennsylvania.

Spike in Wild Bird Deaths Across Multiple Counties

Local news outlet WFMZ.com reported that the sudden appearance of dead geese in Northampton County led to an immediate closure of one public park. Coverage from Fox News and accompanying official statements indicate that this incident is part of a wider trend, with more than 1,100 wild bird deaths documented across seven counties in Pennsylvania in recent weeks.

is among the most affected, with local parks closed for public safety and to prevent further spread of disease. Other counties have reported similar mortality events, prompting increased surveillance and response from wildlife agencies.

Avian Influenza Suspected

While officials have not confirmed the exact cause of deaths in every case, state and federal agencies are investigating the likelihood of avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary factor. The USDA APHIS database has tracked multiple cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild waterfowl, particularly geese, in Pennsylvania since early winter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), outbreaks like these can spread rapidly among wild bird populations, especially in migratory waterfowl. State wildlife officials have instituted enhanced testing protocols and are urging the public not to handle dead or sick birds.

Impact on Recreation and Public Health

Park closures are disrupting local recreation, with trails, picnic areas, and water access points temporarily off-limits. Officials say these measures are necessary both to allow for clean-up and testing, and to reduce human contact with potentially infected birds or contaminated environments.

Public health experts note that, while the risk of avian influenza transmission to humans remains low, direct contact with dead or ill birds can pose some danger. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and CDC recommend reporting any sightings of dead waterfowl and following established safety guidelines for wildlife observation.

Ongoing Response and Next Steps

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is coordinating the response, collecting carcasses for laboratory analysis and partnering with federal agencies to monitor the extent of the outbreak. Up-to-date information on affected areas and reopening plans is being provided on the official Avian Influenza page.

As testing continues, wildlife managers and public health officials are preparing for the possibility that the outbreak could spread further among migratory bird populations, especially as spring approaches and more birds move through the region. Residents and park visitors are urged to stay informed through official updates and to practice caution when near waterfowl habitats.

Looking Ahead

With over 1,100 wild bird deaths reported and park closures impacting recreation in at least seven counties, Pennsylvania is facing a significant wildlife health event. Continued surveillance, public cooperation, and research into avian influenza dynamics will be key to managing the situation and restoring safe public access to affected parks.