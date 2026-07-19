Deadly China landslide kills eight, dozens remain missing

Rescuers were still searching for 34 missing people after a rain-triggered landslide buried homes in Chongqing and killed at least eight.

Hundreds of rescuers were digging through unstable rubble in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China after a mountainside collapsed at about 9:08 a.m. on July 17, burying residential buildings near the Wujiang River and the Wujiang Three Bridges area. At least eight people were killed, 34 remained missing and more than 1,100 residents were evacuated as authorities rushed firefighters, police, medical teams and heavy equipment operators to the site.

Local officials said at least 10 people were pulled alive from the debris and taken for treatment. The search operation continued through the wreckage of homes in Hanjia subdistrict, where the slope failure tore into a residential area and damaged multiple buildings. One later estimate put the collapsed mass at about 60 meters long, 30 meters high and 10 meters thick, or roughly 18,000 cubic meters of earth and rock.

AI-generated illustration

The disaster struck in a mountainous karst region already known for slope failures after heavy rainfall, and officials described the landslide as rain-triggered. That terrain made the response especially difficult because blocked access and unstable ground can slow rescue work and raise the risk of secondary collapses. Emergency crews were working against time to account for the missing while keeping the perimeter clear for heavy machinery and search teams.

The scale of the evacuation also underscored how quickly the danger spread beyond the initial collapse. More than 1,100 people were moved from the area after the slide buried homes and cut into the settlement along the river valley. The narrow window between the morning collapse and the evacuation effort left families waiting for word on neighbors and relatives as crews searched room by room through the debris.

Photo by Franklin Peña Gutierrez

The landslide added to a broader pattern of summer weather disasters in China, where flooding, mudslides and slope failures frequently hit steep provinces such as Chongqing, Sichuan and Yunnan. On July 19, southern China was bracing for more rain as the search continued, a forecast that threatened to complicate rescue work and increase the danger of additional slides in already saturated ground.