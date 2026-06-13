Deadly Lebanon airstrike kills 14 as war toll tops 3,700

A southern Lebanon airstrike killed 14, including 10 women and children, as the war’s death toll climbed past 3,700 and villages kept burying their dead.

A village in southern Lebanon is burying 14 people after an airstrike killed 10 women and children in a single blast, the deadliest raid on the country since a fragile ceasefire was announced. The strike landed as Lebanon’s war death toll passed 3,700, a measure of how the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has kept claiming civilian lives even as diplomacy has promised a pause.

The toll has been devastating by every official count. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 1,029 people were killed, 2,786 injured and more than one million displaced in Lebanon during the first three weeks of the major escalation that began March 2, 2026. Lebanon’s health ministry said the latest round of fighting had reached 3,020 dead by May 18, including 292 women and 211 children.

The fighting began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired at Israel, two days after U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, and the violence quickly spread across southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have continued to hit civilian areas, including a strike in Dayr Debba, east of Tyre, that killed nine people as part of a wider attack that left at least 13 dead. Another strike killed 19 people, among them four women and three children, underscoring how the casualties have remained heavily weighted toward families rather than fighters.

Photo by Jo Kassis

The airstrike that killed 14 in the village last month has become another marker of how the war has reshaped daily life in the south. Families have been left mourning, and more than one million people have been forced from their homes, scattering communities that once revolved around local mosques, schools and markets. The continuing attacks have fueled criticism over the human toll of the conflict and deepened the question of what any ceasefire means when civilian deaths continue almost daily.