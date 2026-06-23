Deadly Lucknow fire kills at least 15, students trapped inside

Students leapt from windows as rescue crews broke through a wall in Aliganj, where a three-storey commercial building fire killed at least 15.

Students trapped inside a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow jumped from windows as flames spread through the structure and rescue teams broke through a wall to reach them. At least 15 people were killed in the Aliganj blaze, most of them students, turning a morning fire into a public reckoning over whether basic safety rules were ignored long before the first call for help.

The fire broke out in the northern Indian city on Monday, June 22, 2026, inside a building that housed an animation training centre and a coaching centre, with a pet shop and veterinary-related business on the lower floors. Witnesses described frantic scenes as people shouted for help from inside and some students tried to escape by jumping from the first floor and from windows. Several others were injured, with reports placing the number of injured at either five or nine.

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The dead were mostly young students, many reported to be between 22 and 27 years old. Their deaths have sharpened scrutiny of a familiar urban pattern in fast-growing Indian cities: commercial activity squeezed into buildings that may not have been built, approved, or inspected for the number of people now using them. Investigators are examining suspected fire-safety and building-norm violations, including whether exits, occupancy rules, and emergency access were adequate for a building being used as an education hub.

Source: indianexpress.com

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site, reviewed the rescue operation and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s family. He also ordered a two-member Special Investigation Team to probe the tragedy and submit its report within seven days. Three building owners have been arrested and four Uttar Pradesh officials suspended as authorities widen the inquiry into how the property was being used and whether warnings had gone unheeded.

Muhammad Mahdi Karim via Wikimedia Commons (GFDL 1.2)

Some reports said the building had faced a demolition order in 2016 that was later revoked, a detail that has intensified questions about regulatory enforcement and oversight. The scale of the loss has already drawn condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said accountability would be fixed. For Lucknow, the fire is no longer only a local disaster. It is a test of how many similar buildings in crowded Indian cities would survive the same inspection today.