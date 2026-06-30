Deadly Venezuela earthquakes kill thousands, trigger state of emergency

Two earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 shook northern Venezuela in under a minute, driving the death toll to 1,430 and exposing deadly infrastructure failures.

Two powerful earthquakes ripped through northern Venezuela within a minute of each other, striking the Caracas and La Guaira corridor with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. Buildings collapsed, roads cracked, hospitals were damaged and the airport was hit as authorities issued tsunami warnings and declared a state of emergency. The death toll climbed quickly from 188 to more than 900 and then to 1,430, with thousands injured and many people still missing or trapped under rubble.

The second quake followed the first by about 39 to 60 seconds, leaving little time for evacuation or emergency coordination. Damage spread across the northern coast and into Maiquetía, where transport links and medical facilities were among the hardest hit. The United States Geological Survey's early modeling suggested the disaster could grow even worse as final damage assessments came in, with some estimates pointing to the possibility of thousands of fatalities.

Geophysicist Vashan Wright said Caracas sits in a deep sedimentary basin that can amplify seismic waves, and Venezuela lies along the boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates. Weak preparedness and brittle infrastructure in a country already worn down by years of economic and humanitarian crisis added to the devastation.

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The most devastating modern local precedent is the July 29, 1967 Caracas earthquake, a magnitude 6.6 event that killed roughly 225 to 300 people and injured about 1,536. The largest instrumentally recorded earthquake in Venezuela remains the 1900 San Narciso quake, catalogued at magnitude 7.7 near the coast. The economic cost of the latest disaster could reach as much as 7 percent of Venezuela’s GDP.

Washington moved quickly as rescue teams searched through debris. The U.S. Department of State deployed a regional Disaster Assistance Response Team and urban search-and-rescue teams to assess needs and support search and recovery, while later sending additional aid that included a nine-figure package.