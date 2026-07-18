Declan Rice struck in the third minute at Hard Rock Stadium, and England never let France settle into the World Cup third-place play-off.

Declan Rice put England ahead in the third minute at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, giving the bronze final an immediate edge and forcing France to chase the match from the opening minutes. The England captain intercepted a pass near midfield and drove a shot from outside the box past the French defense to make it 1-0.

The goal came in South Florida’s final World Cup match and changed the tempo before France had time to find any rhythm. Instead of feeling out the game, England pressed the advantage right away, with Rice’s early strike turning the third-place play-off into a contest played on England’s terms. For France, the concession before the clock had even reached four minutes left little room for a measured response.

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Hard Rock Stadium had already staged one of the tournament’s last remaining fixtures, but Rice’s finish gave it an early jolt. England’s start was not just about the scoreline; it altered the balance of urgency. France had to advance sooner and take more risks, while England could defend from a position of strength after establishing control almost immediately.

Rice’s finish also underscored how quickly a playoff like this can tilt. In a match that followed semifinal disappointment for both sides, England needed only a brief opening to seize the initiative and make France react. The early lead meant every French attack carried more pressure, while every England recovery carried the confidence of a team that had already executed its first decisive move.

--Steindy (talk) 16:14, 29 August 2019 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The first goal, scored before the third minute had fully settled into the game, set the tone for the rest of the third-place play-off. England were ahead, France were on the back foot, and the match was defined from that point by Rice’s opening strike.