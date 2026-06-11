Deezer will scan playlists on other platforms for AI music

Deezer pushed its AI-labeling system beyond its own app, scanning rival-platform playlists for synthetic tracks. The move could shape royalties, placement and trust.

Deezer has pushed its AI detection system beyond its own service and into playlists on rival platforms, turning a technical filter into a broader fight over who gets to define digital authenticity in music. The company, which first moved to label AI-generated albums in 2025, is now extending that approach to tracks circulating elsewhere, a step that could affect whether synthetic songs are surfaced, monetized or quietly pushed aside.

That escalation matters because Deezer has already argued that AI music is not a marginal problem. In June 2025, the company said nearly one fifth of daily uploads, more than 20,000 tracks, were fully AI-generated. By January 2026, Deezer said it was receiving 60,000 fully AI-generated tracks a day, roughly 39 percent of all music delivered to the platform daily, and that it had detected and tagged more than 13.4 million AI-generated tracks in total.

AI-generated illustration

Deezer has also drawn a hard line on what happens after detection. The company said its tool can identify fully AI-generated tracks from models such as Suno and Udio, with room to expand to other systems if it has enough data. Deezer has said up to 85 percent of streams on fully AI-generated music were fraudulent in 2025, and it excludes those streams from royalty payments while removing the tracks from algorithmic and editorial recommendations. That makes the label more than a warning to listeners. It becomes a gatekeeper for payouts and placement.

Source: platform.theverge.com

The original uploader was MicroCitron at French Wikipedia.. fr:User:HelloTheWorld via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 1.0)

The bigger question is whether Deezer is setting a de facto market standard or building a new layer of opaque moderation. Deezer said it was making the technology available to other streaming platforms and that it had already completed successful tests with Sacem, the French collecting society that represents more than 300,000 creators and publishers. But the company has not disclosed pricing or named most of the buyers it is courting, leaving the rules around adoption, enforcement and appeal largely in private hands. Deezer says it is the only streaming platform explicitly tagging and excluding AI-generated music from recommendations, a distinction that gives the company unusual influence over an industry still deciding how much synthetic music it will tolerate.