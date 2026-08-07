Defence secretary vows inquiry after abuse claims at Army college

Wes Streeting said he was “absolutely sickened” by rape and abuse claims at the Army Foundation College, where four women said they were attacked at 17.

Wes Streeting said he was “absolutely sickened” by allegations of rape and sexual abuse at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and vowed to look into what went wrong at the Army training site for teenagers. The defence secretary’s intervention came as pressure mounted on the British Army to explain how young recruits were left exposed to abuse inside a college that is supposed to provide supervision, discipline and safeguarding.

Four young women said they were sexually assaulted and harassed at the college over the past five years, with the alleged incidents taking place when they were 17. One woman said she was raped by several fellow junior soldiers in an attack that lasted hours. The accounts point to failures not just by individual perpetrators, but by the systems meant to protect under-18 recruits while they are living and training inside a military environment.

North Yorkshire Police received complaints linked to the allegations, and the force said on August 7 that the claims were “deeply disturbing.” The Army said it encourages anyone who has experienced or witnessed unacceptable or criminal behaviour to come forward. That leaves open a hard question about why complaints and warnings appear to have produced so little protection for the women involved, despite the presence of both military and civilian reporting routes.

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Calls grew for an independent inquiry into the college, with pressure focusing on who knew what, when they knew it, and why repeated allegations were not stopped earlier. The Army Foundation College trains teenagers, placing a heightened duty on commanders, instructors and safeguarding staff to respond to abuse reports quickly and decisively. The fact that complaints reached police, while the Army publicly urged victims and witnesses to speak up, suggests channels for reporting existed, but the safeguards behind them did not hold.

The case also fits a wider pattern that has troubled military training settings. Written evidence submitted to Parliament by the Child Rights International Network said girls under 18 in the armed forces have faced a tenfold risk of sexual abuse compared with adult female personnel, and described the Harrogate case as part of a decade of abuse allegations at the college. An Army Foundation College recruit abuse investigation covering 2014 to 2018 provides the clearest precedent, showing that the present scandal is not the first time serious safeguarding failures have been alleged at the site.