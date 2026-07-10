Defense rests in Charlie Kirk murder hearing as judge weighs trial evidence

Defense lawyers rested after a weeklong hearing that aired the state’s note, texts and rooftop evidence against Tyler Robinson. Judge Tony Graf now decides whether the death-penalty case goes to trial.

Former Utah Valley University officer Christopher Bagley testified that he found what appeared to be a sniper pad on a rooftop with clear sightlines to the area where Kirk was speaking, along with a red-and-black screwdriver. The defense rested Friday in Provo after a weeklong preliminary hearing, leaving Fourth District Judge Tony Graf to decide whether Tyler Robinson should face trial. Prosecutors want the 23-year-old sent forward on aggravated murder and six other counts in a case that could carry the death penalty.

Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10, 2025, during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Prosecutors used the proceeding to show videos of the shooting, photographs of the campus and rooftop, and a medical examiner’s report that classified Kirk’s death as homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the neck.

Robinson turned himself in the day after the shooting, after Washington County authorities received word on the evening of Sept. 11 that an individual wanted to surrender.

The state has centered its case on messages Robinson wrote before and after the killing. Prosecutors allege he left a note for his roommate and romantic partner saying, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” and texted that he targeted Kirk because he had “had enough of his hatred.” Robinson has not entered a plea, and his attorneys have not publicly addressed his guilt or innocence.

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Erika Kirk, along with Charlie Kirk’s parents, Kathryn and Robert, attended the hearing for the first time, and members of the family briefly left the courtroom during graphic testimony and video evidence before returning. Donald Trump Jr. was also present. Erika Kirk has since succeeded Charlie Kirk as chief executive of Turning Point USA.

Defense lawyers have tried to raise doubts about the prosecution’s case and argued against public release of graphic material, saying it could bias potential jurors before a possible trial. Tony Graf is continuing to consider whether prosecutors have shown enough evidence to move the case ahead, with further proceedings set for Sept. 1.