Delhi to enforce winter anti-pollution curbs every year from November 1

Delhi has locked winter smog controls into the calendar, from fuel checks to office cutbacks, after three years of AQI between 312 and 342.

Delhi, India’s national capital territory, notified a permanent winter anti-pollution framework on June 19, fixing annual curbs from November 1 through February 28 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The plan runs alongside the revised Graded Response Action Plan.

Government data shows Delhi’s air quality typically worsens from November 1 to February 15, with average air quality index readings over the last three years ranging from 312 to 342.

AI-generated illustration

Fuel stations in Delhi will supply petrol, diesel and CNG only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. Most non-BS-VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the city from November 1 to January 31, with exemptions for CNG, electric, emergency-service and government vehicles. Parking charges at authorised facilities will be doubled from November 1 to February 28, while government and private offices may be limited to 50% physical attendance from November 1 to January 31, with the rest working from home. Strict dust-control rules will govern construction and demolition work through January 31, and if pollution worsens, additional restrictions can be imposed from December 10 to January 20. Large construction sites and major buildings must install anti-smog guns and mist-suppression systems, and authorities plan drone surveillance and field monitoring to stop open burning of waste, leaves and biomass.

Source: indianexpress.com

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the framework was announced months before winter so residents, industries and construction agencies could prepare instead of absorbing last-minute disruption. Most of the measures echo existing GRAP actions, but they now operate on a fixed winter calendar. A March 2026 analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air found that 204 of 238 Indian cities with enough monitoring data exceeded national winter PM2.5 standards.