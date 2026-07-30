Delta Air Lines launches DraftKings sports game on flights, without betting

Delta’s SkyPicks lets flyers predict MLB and NFL results for Delta gift cards, but only for passengers 21 and older and with no betting.

Delta Air Lines launched SkyPicks, a DraftKings-branded sports prediction game for flights that offers Delta gift cards but no betting, deposits, buy-ins or financial risk. The game is open only to passengers 21 and older, giving the airline a way to add sports-themed engagement in the cabin without crossing into onboard gambling.

SkyPicks arrived as a free-to-play contest tied to Major League Baseball and National Football League games, and eligible customers were verified through SkyMiles account information. Delta described the project as bringing sports fandom to new heights, a framing that puts the airline squarely in the business of entertainment rather than wagering while still borrowing the language and appeal of DraftKings’ betting business.

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The partnership matters because it shows how airlines are extending onboard entertainment beyond movies and Wi-Fi into branded interactive games that echo the cadence of sports betting without allowing passengers to stake money. That line is especially important in an aircraft cabin, where a single service can move across state and federal rules as a plane crosses jurisdictions. A no-cash format also makes the product easier to position for families, loyalty members and regulators who are wary of normalizing gambling in mainstream travel.

The legal backdrop is not new. On Jan. 17, 2025, Senator Richard Blumenthal urged Delta Air Lines and DraftKings to halt the in-flight gaming partnership, citing a 1962 law that outlaws gambling on commercial aircraft. His office said mobile sports betting was fueling a public health crisis and problem gambling in the United States, an argument that helps explain why Delta and DraftKings later drew a hard line around SkyPicks by excluding betting, deposits and buy-ins.

Bryan Correira from Las Vegas, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For Delta, the payoff is brand strategy as much as customer service. Sports fans already make up a large, loyal audience, and a game that can be played from a seatback screen or mobile device gives the carrier a new way to keep travelers engaged during a flight. For DraftKings, the deal extends its name into a mainstream consumer setting without the direct regulatory burden of onboard gambling, a careful balance that underscores how sports-gaming culture is now spreading into ordinary travel experiences without always bringing the wagers with it.