Delta says higher fares will support 2026 profit goal

Delta said its June-quarter earnings beat guidance as record fuel costs were absorbed by stronger fares, keeping its 2026 profit target within reach.

Delta Air Lines said its June-quarter earnings topped guidance, and Ed Bastian said the carrier’s 2026 profit target was still within reach as higher fares helped cushion another jump in fuel costs. The airline held its earnings call and webcast at 10 a.m. ET on July 10, then reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $6.50 to $7.50 and free cash flow of $3 billion to $4 billion.

Bastian said Delta delivered $1.4 billion in pre-tax profit even while absorbing the highest quarterly fuel expense in the company’s history. That result is the clearest sign yet of how far the airline can push prices without breaking demand. Delta has spent the year arguing that premium cabins, corporate travel and higher-income leisure passengers are giving it enough pricing power to pass through fuel pressure that would otherwise squeeze margins.

AI-generated illustration

The June quarter had already been set up for stronger revenue. On April 8, Delta guided to low-teens revenue growth on flat capacity growth and said it expected about $1 billion in pre-tax profit even with more than a $2 billion increase in fuel expense at the forward curve. Flat capacity growth means Delta did not add seats fast enough to materially soften fares, leaving fewer discounts to fill planes. Broad demand strength and strong execution then pushed the quarter above that target.

Delta’s January outlook pointed to about 20% earnings growth for 2026, with management leaning heavily on premium-travel sales and demand from higher-income and corporate customers. The carrier also ordered 30 Boeing 787-10 aircraft in January and kept options for 30 more, a move aimed at expanding long-haul capacity where higher-paying travelers are concentrated. That strategy matters because Delta’s premium segment has become central to its ability to hold fares up even if economy-cabin demand stays softer.

Delta News Hub via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Delta also raised its quarterly dividend by about 15% to $0.215 per share, beginning with the September quarter, a signal that management sees cash generation holding up under the higher-fare, higher-fuel mix. For travelers, the message is straightforward: if demand stays firm and seat growth remains restrained, the price relief that usually follows a weaker airline cycle may not arrive soon.