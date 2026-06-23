Dembélé scores first World Cup goal as France beats Iraq 3-0

Mbappé scored first, Dembélé finished last, and France’s 3-0 win over Iraq showed an attack with multiple threats instead of one focal point.

If France needed a reminder that its World Cup threat does not begin and end with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé supplied it in Philadelphia. Dembélé scored his first goal in a World Cup and made it 3-0 against Iraq, finishing a sharp move from Michael Olise and underlining how many different ways Didier Deschamps can now hurt opponents.

The win came in Group I on June 22, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium, where France also shared the section with Senegal and Norway. France arrived with momentum and with a pedigree that still looms over the tournament: 17 World Cup appearances, titles in 1998 and 2018, and a qualifying campaign that ended unbeaten. FIFA had already noted that France was the second European team to book its place for 2026, after a 4-0 victory over Ukraine on November 13.

Against Iraq, the performance was about more than the final score. FIFA’s match center described the opening 20 minutes as a dominant France display, and Mbappé gave that control an early edge with his 15th World Cup goal, scored on his 100th international. By the time Dembélé struck, France had already stretched Iraq and forced the match into the kind of rhythm that suits a squad with depth on every line of attack.

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What made Dembélé’s goal stand out was the combination that created it. Olise slipped in the assist, and the move was described as a clean, fluid connection between two of France’s most creative attacking players. That matters because it points to a broader shift: France is no longer leaning on a single scorer to carry the load. Mbappé remains the headline act, but Olise’s vision and Dembélé’s finishing gave France another source of goals, another lane into the penalty area, and another problem for opponents to solve.

That balance is what should concern the rest of the field. France’s group stage path still includes Senegal and Norway, and the team has every reason to believe it can finish first and move into a favorable bracket. When Mbappé and Dembélé both score, and Olise is supplying the final pass, France looks less predictable and more dangerous. For a side already built on pedigree, that spread of production may be the clearest sign that this World Cup run can go deep.