Demi Vollering takes Tour de France Femmes lead with stage eight win

Demi Vollering won stage eight in Nice and flipped a 15-second deficit into an eight-second lead, taking yellow with one day left.

Demi Vollering raced clear in Nice to win stage eight of the Tour de France Femmes and seize the yellow jersey with one stage left, turning the day into a general classification reversal. It was Vollering’s fourth stage win of the 2026 race, and it came on the final circuit around Nice, where every second carried more weight than the stage margin.

The lead had changed hands for the second day running. Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney had taken yellow on Mont Ventoux the day before, but Vollering answered on Aug. 8 with a decisive ride that left Elisa Longo Borghini and Kasia Niewiadoma next across the line. Later race coverage put the swing at 15 seconds, enough for Vollering to move from a deficit to an eight-second lead in the overall standings.

That narrow gap was the clearest sign yet of how unstable the race had become after 1,175 kilometers with no rest days. By stage eight, the Tour had stripped away any cushion for the contenders, and Vollering’s late attack showed the kind of timing that turns a stage win into a race-winning move. She had already won stage five on Aug. 5, and the back-to-back GC impact underlined how dangerous she remained whenever the road sharpened late.

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The final stage around Nice became a title decider rather than a formality. Vollering did not just take yellow, she forced the rest of the general classification field to race from behind, with Niewiadoma-Phinney, Longo Borghini and the other contenders left to react after Vollering went clear. In a Tour defined by constant pressure and tiny margins, stage eight shifted control of the race when the yellow jersey was still there to be won.