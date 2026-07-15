Democratic split over Israel deepens after House aid vote fails

The House rejected Thomas Massie’s bid to cut off $3.3 billion for Israel, but 103 Democrats backed it and their leaders split, exposing a widening governing rift.

The House defeated a Thomas Massie amendment on Wednesday that would have cut off $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel, but the 314-104 vote still exposed how far the Democratic Party’s divide has reached into governing decisions on Capitol Hill. A total of 103 Democrats voted for the Kentucky Republican’s proposal, 98 Democrats voted against it and 10 voted present, while Massie was the lone Republican supporter.

The vote put House Democratic leaders on opposite sides of the same amendment, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Minority Whip Katherine Clark breaking in different directions. That split underscored the pressure on Democratic leadership to hold together a caucus that now contains lawmakers reading the Gaza war through very different political and moral lenses, from staunch support for Israel’s security to demands for a sharper break with U.S. military aid.

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Public opinion has moved as the war has dragged on. In an AP-NORC poll released July 7, 2026, 58% of Democrats said the United States is too supportive of Israel, up from 45% in January 2024. The same poll found 62% of Democrats saying Washington is not supportive enough of Palestinians. About half of Democrats and roughly one-third of all U.S. adults said Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians, an accusation Israel and the U.S. government reject.

The political stakes are tied directly to the destruction in Gaza and the fallout from Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken to Gaza. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 73,000 Palestinians have died in the war since then, a toll that has fed anger in Democratic ranks and sharpened calls for a change in U.S. policy.

Photo by Ben Kelsey

United States Congress via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The fight is no longer confined to votes on Capitol Hill. Progressive candidates are turning opposition to U.S. aid for Israel into a campaign issue ahead of the 2026 midterms, pressing party leaders to answer not just for how they vote, but for how they explain the widening gap between the Democratic base, the caucus’s leadership, and the White House line on Israel and Gaza.