Democrats accuse Social Security chief of partisan email on Trump bill

A mass Social Security email told retirees nearly 9 in 10 would stop paying taxes on benefits, triggering accusations that Frank Bisignano turned a benefits channel into Trump messaging.

Senate Democrats accused Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano of using agency email lists to promote President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending law after a July 2025 message reached more than 70 million My Social Security account holders. The email celebrated the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and told recipients that nearly 9 in 10 Social Security beneficiaries would not pay income taxes on their benefits in the future.

In a July 22, 2026 press release, Senate Finance Committee Democrats said the unsolicited message “misused official resources to heap praise” on Trump and described it as “misleading” and “partisan.” The lawmakers argued that a retirement agency was crossing a line by sending political praise and tax claims through an official channel used by beneficiaries to manage benefits, payments and personal records.

The dispute centered on the email’s tax language. Democrats said the message exaggerated the savings from the law, and independent tax policy analysis undercut the claim that the legislation directly changed Social Security taxation. The Trump bill did not directly address Social Security taxes, and current federal law already leaves many lower-income beneficiaries outside the tax net. Under existing rules, individuals with incomes below $25,000 and couples below $32,000 pay no tax on their Social Security benefits.

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren, along with Ron Wyden and Tammy Baldwin, said Bisignano had broken the nonpartisan commitment he made during his March 2025 confirmation hearing. House Ways and Means Democrats, led by Rep. John B. Larson, demanded that the Social Security Administration correct the record on July 16, 2025 after the email went out. Empire Justice said the agency later admitted inaccuracies in the mass email about recent legislation.

The fight turned into a broader test of the Social Security Administration’s credibility. The agency serves tens of millions of older Americans, disabled workers and survivors, and its communications carry institutional weight well beyond ordinary outreach. By tying a core retirement program to a partisan tax message about Trump’s bill, the episode put the agency’s traditional nonpartisan posture under a new kind of political scrutiny.