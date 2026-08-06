A 2025 analysis said Trump, Republicans and Democrats were all playing with fire as shutdown politics turned into a bipartisan weapon.

A November 4, 2025 analysis in The Sydney Morning Herald framed U.S. shutdown politics as a case of Trump, Republicans and Democrats all playing with fire while people suffer. That language captured a broader pattern in Washington, where each side tries to squeeze the other in public and avoid blame when government funding turns into a standoff.

House Oversight Democrats made that dynamic explicit on September 20, 2023, when they accused Republicans of driving the nation toward an economically disastrous government shutdown. The message was not just about policy terms or spending levels. It was also a political warning, designed to force Republicans to own the costs of brinkmanship while Democrats positioned themselves as the party of stability.

Matthew Sheffield has spent years inside the same media-politics ecosystem that rewards that kind of escalation. A December 23, 2021 Salon profile described him as a former right-wing media pioneer and said he argued Democrats were using an obsolete approach to politics and press relations. Sheffield also discussed disinformation and media in a Volts interview, underscoring how partisan combat now travels through both news coverage and digital amplification.

The deeper history is older than the current shutdown cycle. Britannica dates the U.S. party press era from the 1780s to the 1830s, when newspapers openly served party warfare as much as public information. The modern version is less tied to print mastheads, but the incentive structure looks familiar: provoke, escalate, and force the other side to blink first.

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That style of politics carries a high legislative price. Shutdown threats make compromise look like surrender, even when agencies, workers and programs bear the immediate damage. It also weakens voter trust, because citizens see leaders treating government funding as a stage for partisan performance rather than a basic obligation.

The result is an institutional strain that reaches beyond any single funding fight. When Democrats and Republicans both normalize brinkmanship, they make governing harder, make blame easier, and raise the cost of the next deal in Washington.