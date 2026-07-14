Democrats face deep identity crisis after 2024 defeat and report backlash

The DNC’s late 2024 autopsy reopened the party’s wound, as 62% of Democrats now want new leaders and a fight over who controls the message, rules and money.

The Democratic Party’s latest reckoning hardened after the Democratic National Committee released its long-delayed 2024 election autopsy on May 21, 2026, only to face immediate backlash from its own leaders. The report said Kamala Harris wrote off rural America and failed to hit Donald Trump with enough negative firepower, a blunt assessment that turned a review of the loss into a fresh argument over who in the party has power and who should lose it.

That fight has been building since Ken Martin was elected DNC chair on February 1, 2025, after Jaime Harrison chose not to seek re-election following the 2024 defeat. Martin inherited a party where the old guard is under pressure from activists and operatives who see the problem as structural, not just rhetorical. The tension is no longer limited to whether Democrats should talk differently about the economy. It is about whether the leadership class, the donor class and the institutional machinery around the party have become too insulated from the voters they need to win back.

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A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in June 2025 showed the depth of that anger: 62% of Democrats wanted new party leaders. Many respondents said the party was not focused enough on affordability and taxes, while over-emphasizing transgender rights and electric vehicles. For critics inside the party, that split points to a broader failure of judgment, with national leaders accused of listening more closely to activists and high-dollar constituencies than to working-class voters worried about prices, wages and cost of living.

The backlash also revived a familiar Democratic pattern. In August 2018, the DNC voted to sharply curtail superdelegates and reform caucuses, describing the package as one of its biggest reforms in decades. Those changes were meant to make the nominating process less closed and less dependent on unpledged insiders, but the post-2024 revolt suggests many Democrats now believe the reforms did not go far enough. The current push is aimed at the party’s power centers themselves: the convention delegates, the caucus system, the leadership hierarchy and the donor networks that shape strategy long before voters see a general-election message.

Harris & Ewing, photographer via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Democrats, the test after 2024 is whether the anger produces another cycle of blame or a real transfer of power. The autopsy made the party’s internal conflict harder to ignore, but it also showed how much of the argument is still about the same old question: who gets to define the party when it loses.