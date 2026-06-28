Democrats face identity fight after left-wing primary upset in New York

Valdez’s defeat of Reynoso turned a Brooklyn-Queens primary into a proxy fight over race, populism and who speaks for Democrats.

Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the June 23 Democratic primary for New York’s 7th Congressional District, winning 56.1 percent to 35.8 percent with 92 percent of votes counted. The district covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has a population of 777,946, and carries a Cook PVI of D+25, making the primary effectively decisive.

The race had become a test of influence inside New York City’s left. Valdez was backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, while Reynoso had the support of Rep. Nydia Velázquez and the Working Families Party. Velázquez announced in November 2025 that she would not seek reelection after 33 years in Congress, then endorsed Reynoso in January 2026. New York City Council member Julie Won also ran with backing from notable Asian American organizations and elected officials, but never emerged as a real threat.

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That Brooklyn fight is now feeding a larger Democratic argument over whether insurgent challenges are about policy, identity, insider status, or all three. AP cast Valdez’s victory as part of a wider clash in which left-wing challengers are pressing lawmakers of color and forcing Democrats to confront how a party that prizes diversity can still become divided over who counts as authentic, who holds power, and who speaks for the coalition. The tension reaches into House leadership, where Hakeem Jeffries would be the first Black speaker if Democrats regained the majority.

Source: brooklynpaper.com

NY Senate Photo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The stakes stretch beyond New York. AP’s 2026 election coverage says the midterms will decide control of both chambers of Congress, and its redistricting reporting says the Supreme Court’s recent gutting of a key Voting Rights Act provision has intensified fights that threaten majority-minority districts and the power of the Congressional Black Caucus. In that setting, the Valdez-Reynoso result is not just a local upset but a marker of how Democrats may define power, representation and discipline heading into 2028.