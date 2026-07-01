Democrats gain ground, but Senate majority remains a steep climb

A Texas tie for James Talarico shows Democrats can compete, but 23 GOP-held seats on the 2026 map still leave the Senate majority a long climb.

Democrats are showing they can make races tighter in places that once looked out of reach, but the Senate math still tilts Republican. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, counting two independents who caucus with Democrats, and Democrats need a net gain of four seats to retake control in 2027.

That path runs through a 2026 ballot that is built to favor the party in power. Thirty-five Senate seats are up next year, including special elections in Florida and Ohio, and 23 of those seats are now held by Republicans. That gives the GOP more opportunities to defend seats than Democrats have to flip them, and many of those Republican-held contests are in states that lean red at the federal level.

The biggest battlegrounds are already forming in a handful of states that could decide the majority: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Maine and Nevada. Those races remain competitive, but the broader map gives Republicans what strategists call a home-field edge, with incumbency and geography working in the same direction. Election forecasters and Republican strategists argue that advantage may be just enough to keep the chamber in GOP hands, even if several contests stay within reach.

A new New York Times/Siena poll published June 30 added a fresh reminder that Democrats are not limited to traditional swing states. In Texas, Democratic state lawmaker James Talarico was tied with Republican state attorney general Ken Paxton, an eye-catching result in a state that has not elected a Democrat statewide in decades. The poll does not change the overall Senate arithmetic, but it suggests Democrats can still force Republicans to spend money and attention even in deep-red territory.

Siena Research Institute, which regularly conducts pre-election polling for presidential, Senate, congressional, state legislative and mayoral races, has helped track a broader pattern in which Democrats often poll well as individual candidates while still confronting a tougher structural map. The latest numbers show that tension clearly: Democrats can make gains in places like Texas, but Republicans still enter the 2026 cycle with more seats to defend, more favorable geography and a narrow but real edge in the race for the majority.