Democrats struggle to rally donors as fundraising woes deepen

The DNC ended May with $14.9 million cash on hand and $18.3 million in debt, even as Republicans outraised Democrats by $21.2 million to $11.4 million in March.

The Republican National Committee pulled in $21.2 million to the Democratic National Committee’s $11.4 million at the end of March 2026, a gap that underscored how badly Democrats were lagging as they tried to regroup for the 2026 midterms. By May 31, the DNC’s own FEC filing showed $14,871,407.96 in cash on hand, down from $22,122,489.78 at the start of the 2025-2026 cycle, with $18,306,276.22 in debts and loans owed by the committee.

That financial strain has spilled into a broader argument inside the party about trust, leadership and whether the fundraising machine is helping the brand or draining it. Some Democratic donors have openly criticized DNC chair Ken Martin as the committee has been forced to defend its pitch after a bruising 2024 election and months of internal infighting. The problem is not only that money is harder to raise. It is that repeated appeals can make supporters feel less like partners in a comeback than targets of a panic campaign.

Democrats have leaned heavily on e-mails and text messages asking people to donate, often with appeals to help flip the Senate and take back power. The DNC’s own website has continued that approach, asking supporters to “chip in” to “Help us flip the Senate! Chip in today.” For some longtime Democrats and first-time donors alike, that tone has become part of the complaint: the party is asking for loyalty before showing a credible path back to power.

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The tension comes at a moment when fundraising carries more than a balance-sheet meaning. Cash totals are also a measure of confidence, discipline and whether a party can project momentum. That is why the DNC’s cash decline and rising debt have landed alongside deeper doubts about strategy after 2024, including criticism of Martin’s leadership and the party’s inability to settle on a message that reassures donors it knows how to win again.

Republicans, meanwhile, have benefited from Donald Trump’s fundraising strength, widening the contrast between the two parties’ financial posture heading into a cycle with little room for error. Democrats still have months to rebuild, but the current numbers suggest that money alone will not fix the larger problem: supporters want evidence of direction, not just another plea to give again.