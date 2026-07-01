Denmark announces $672 million military aid package for Ukraine

Denmark pledged 4.4 billion kroner for Ukraine, including 1.3 billion for homegrown weapons production and more long-range artillery ammunition.

Denmark announced a new 4.4 billion-kroner, $671.8 million military aid package for Ukraine, its 30th since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The money is aimed at immediate battlefield needs, especially long-range artillery ammunition, while also keeping Ukraine’s own defense industry in the fight.

About 1.3 billion kroner is being routed through the so-called Danish model, a financing approach that helps cover Ukrainian procurement costs through purchases from Ukraine’s defense manufacturers. Danish officials have increasingly used that channel to buy weapons and military equipment directly from Ukrainian industry, turning aid into orders that can keep factories running during a long war.

AI-generated illustration

The package also included funding for other weapons, ammunition, equipment and training. Denmark’s Foreign Ministry said a broad majority of parties in the Folketing agreed in 2024 to add more funds to the Ukraine Fund, bringing total military support set aside for 2023-28 to 64.8 billion kroner. That scale matters for a country of Denmark’s size: repeated packages show that support for Kyiv has become a sustained budget commitment rather than a one-off gesture.

The Danish Armed Forces said Denmark and its military have provided extensive and continuous support since Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Copenhagen has previously tied aid to artillery supply, including a February 2024 package worth about 1.7 billion kroner that helped secure 15,000 artillery shells in cooperation with Czechia. The latest allocation suggests the same priority remains in place, with ammunition still treated as a critical battlefield commodity.

NASA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The announcement also landed as a political marker at home. Jeppe Bruus became Denmark’s defense minister on June 3, and local reporting described the aid package as the first under his tenure. That continuity sends a clear message to larger NATO allies: even a small European state is still committing significant funds, and it is doing so in a way that tries to strengthen Ukraine’s long-term ability to procure and produce its own equipment.