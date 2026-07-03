Denmark pushes to cut US officials from July 4 festival over Greenland row

Denmark is pressing to bar U.S. officials from Rebild's July 4 festival as the Greenland fight spills into its biggest Independence Day celebration.

Denmark’s feud with Washington over Greenland has reached the country’s most visible July 4 ritual, with officials pushing to keep American representatives out of the Rebild Festival program. The dispute has turned the celebration in Rebild Hills into a public test of how far the rupture with President Donald Trump has spread beyond formal diplomacy.

The Rebild Society describes itself as a non-political Danish-American friendship organization, and it has held Independence Day celebrations in Rebild Hills every July 4 since 1912. The festival is billed as the largest Fourth of July celebration outside the United States, and its 2026 program still presents it as a place for relationships and friendships across generations. Even so, organizers are expecting the smallest crowd ever, a stark sign that the event’s symbolic role is being overtaken by the political fight around it.

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The pressure follows a year of hardening tension over Greenland. In August 2025, Denmark summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen after Danish broadcaster DR reported that at least three Americans with ties to Trump had been involved in covert influence operations in Greenland. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the interference was unacceptable and that Denmark does not spy on friends. Trump has since again said Washington would gain control of Greenland, while Denmark and Greenland insist the island is not for sale.

The friction is no longer confined to ministries and diplomatic notes. The U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen issued a demonstration alert on July 2, warning that a protest was planned at the embassy on Saturday, July 4, from about 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and advising U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings. Aalborg Municipality has also warned it could withdraw support for the Rebild Festival if tensions over Greenland persist, making the event’s sponsorship and guest list part of the same dispute.

Frank Vincentz via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That public pressure has given this year’s festival an unusually blunt political edge. What began in 1912 as a celebration of U.S. Independence Day and a homecoming for Danish Americans is now being used to signal distance from Washington, with the possible exclusion of U.S. officials standing in for a much larger break in the relationship.