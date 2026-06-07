Denzel Ward Commits to Browns Amid Garrett Trade

Following the surprise trade of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward makes clear he hopes to remain with the Cleveland Browns for years to come.

Denzel Ward, one of the cornerstones of the Cleveland Browns' defense, has reaffirmed his desire to stay with the team even as the franchise undergoes significant changes. In the wake of Myles Garrett's recent trade, Ward addressed speculation about his own future and stated his commitment to Cleveland, emphasizing his fondness for the organization and city.

Browns Trade Star Pass-Rusher Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns made headlines earlier this week by trading Myles Garrett, their all-pro pass rusher and one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. Garrett, who has been a leader on and off the field, leaves behind a significant legacy, including multiple double-digit sack seasons and numerous accolades. The move signals a potential shift in the Browns' strategy and raised questions about the direction of the team's defensive core.

Denzel Ward Addresses His Future

Following the blockbuster trade, attention quickly turned to other key members of the Browns' defense, most notably Denzel Ward. Both NFL.com and ESPN reported that Ward was direct about his intentions when asked whether he wanted to stay in Cleveland. According to ESPN, Ward responded that he "definitely" wants to remain with the Browns, and NFL.com quoted him saying, "I love playing for the Cleveland Browns." Ward's statements offer assurance to fans and teammates that the Pro Bowl cornerback is not seeking a move despite the team's evolving roster.

Ward is coming off another strong campaign as one of the league's top cornerbacks, logging multiple interceptions and passes defended in 2025.

He has been a fixture in the Browns' secondary since being drafted fourth overall in 2018.

With Garrett's departure, Ward's leadership role is expected to grow even further.

Impact on the Browns' Defense

The trade of Garrett marks a major turning point for the Browns' defense. Garrett was not only a statistical leader, but also a locker-room presence. According to team data, the Browns' defense ranked among the top in sacks and pressures over the past several years, due in large part to Garrett's contributions. Ward's continued presence provides some stability as the unit adjusts to its new reality.

Ward's recent play has been consistently strong, with NFL.com stats showing he remains among the league leaders in passes defended and interceptions for cornerbacks. His ability to lock down top receivers and generate turnovers will be even more vital as the Browns seek to maintain their defensive standards.

Team Outlook and Fan Response

While some fans expressed concern about the direction of the franchise after trading away a star like Garrett, Ward's vocal commitment has been seen as a positive sign. With both ESPN and NFL.com highlighting his desire to stay, Ward's leadership could help anchor a period of transition. The Browns' future moves will likely depend on their commitment to developing new pass rushers and relying on experienced defenders like Ward to set the tone.

For readers looking for more context on how the Browns have performed in recent years, last season's team stats and standings show a team that has consistently competed in a tough AFC North division. As the Browns adjust to life without Garrett, all eyes will be on how the defense responds and whether Ward can help lead the way.

Looking Ahead

Ward's public statements make clear his intention to remain a foundational piece for the Browns. The organization will likely lean more heavily on his playmaking and leadership as it rebuilds its defense. As the offseason continues, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how Cleveland fills the void left by Garrett and what role Ward plays in shaping the team's future identity.