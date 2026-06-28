Deon Derrico sues business partner over disputed home sale

Deon Derrico asked a Nevada judge to block a home sale, saying a business partner is trying to move property before ownership is resolved.

A Nevada court filing put Deon Derrico in a fight over a co-owned home, with the reality television figure asking a judge to stop a sale until ownership rights are settled. The case names Tyrone Sprewell as the defendant and centers on Derrico’s claim that a property they own together is being put on the market before the dispute over stakes in the home is resolved.

The complaint was filed May 15, 2026, in Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court. Derrico says he holds a 25% interest in the property and argues that Sprewell cannot move ahead with a sale without his approval. He wants the court to block any transaction for now, warning that he could be irreparably harmed if the house is sold before the ownership fight is decided.

The filing turns a private business arrangement into a public example of how real-estate partnerships can sour when the terms are not fully locked down. When one co-owner believes a sale can proceed and another insists consent is required, the dispute can quickly shift from asset management to emergency court action, with judges asked to preserve the status quo while the underlying claims are tested.

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Derrico, who is known from TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, has already been navigating other personal legal strain. Karen Derrico, his former wife, was arrested in Las Vegas in June 2026 over allegations tied to threats and a restraining-order violation. Deon and Karen officially divorced in 2024 after about two decades of marriage, and both have said they remain focused on parenting their 14 children.

That family backdrop has made the latest filing more visible, but the legal question is narrower: who has the right to control a home, and under what terms, when business partners do not agree? Derrico’s request for a court order suggests he is trying to prevent a sale from becoming irreversible before a judge decides whether his claimed 25% stake gives him veto power over the deal.