Derek McInnes named Rangers manager after Danny Röhl exits Ibrox

Rangers turned to Derek McInnes on a three-year deal after Danny Röhl left for Salzburg, betting on a proven Scottish hand to steady Ibrox fast.

Rangers turned to Derek McInnes on a three-year contract and moved swiftly to install a manager they believe can deliver stability at Ibrox. The 54-year-old replaced Danny Röhl after the German left by mutual agreement to join RB Salzburg, ending an eight-month spell that began when Rangers appointed him on 20 October 2025.

The timing mattered as much as the choice. Rangers are due back for pre-season training next week, and chairman Andrew Cavenagh and chief executive Jim Gillespie travelled quickly from the United States to complete the deal. Reports said McInnes was the only candidate Rangers spoke to formally, underlining how decisively the club acted once Röhl’s departure created a vacancy.

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McInnes arrives after a strong first season at Hearts, where he guided them to second place in the Scottish Premiership and took the title race to the final day, within minutes of the championship. Hearts said he made it clear he wanted to pursue the Rangers opportunity, and the clubs settled the compensation terms needed to allow him, along with assistants Alan Archibald and Paul Sheerin, to move to Glasgow.

For Rangers, the appointment reads as a choice for reliability over reinvention. McInnes knows the pressure of the Scottish game, the size of the expectations at Ibrox and the scrutiny that comes with chasing Celtic. He also knows what high-stakes management looks like at Aberdeen and Hearts, two jobs that demanded consistency, discipline and a feel for tight title races rather than a long-term rebuild.

That history explains why Rangers first tried to appoint him in 2017, when he was still at Aberdeen. Nearly a decade later, they have finally got their man, and they have done so at a moment when a quick reset mattered more than a long search.

Photo by Mylo Kaye

The financial backdrop also adds to the sense of a pragmatic turn. Reports indicated Rangers will receive around £2 million in compensation for Röhl’s move to Salzburg, while Hearts said Rangers met the requested compensation terms for McInnes and his staff. In McInnes, Rangers have chosen a manager who already understands the demands of Scottish football and will now be judged on whether he can turn that familiarity into a title challenge.