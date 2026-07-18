Deschamps ends France reign with 4-0 loss to England

France's 14-year Didier Deschamps era ended with a 4-0 loss to an England reserve side in Miami. The defeat capped a cycle that included World Cup titles in 1998 and 2018.

France’s 14-year Didier Deschamps era ended in a 4-0 defeat to England in the World Cup third-place match at Miami Stadium, a result that underscored how far the French side had fallen by the final whistle. England used reserves, but France still conceded four and left the tournament without the bronze-medal finish Deschamps had tried to salvage.

The 57-year-old coach had entered the match already insisting he did not want the fixture to exist, saying it would be better if it did not exist, but that France had to play it. He said Kylian Mbappé was available and planned to make changes, as France tried to recover from the emotional drag of losing 2-0 to Spain in the semifinal. Thomas Tuchel made the same point from the England side, saying neither team wanted to be there and both would have preferred the final.

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That semifinal loss had already left a mark on the French camp. Deschamps said France were second best after Spain beat them, and the players were devastated by the defeat. The third-place game offered a chance to close the World Cup with at least a measure of consolation, but instead it became a sharp ending to a campaign that never recovered from the semifinal collapse.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Deschamps leaves with one of the most decorated resumes in French football. He won the World Cup as a player in 1998 and as France’s coach in 2018, then spent 14 years in charge of les Bleus through multiple cycles, personnel changes and title bids. The Miami result did not erase that record, but it gave his final match a stark symbolic weight: a heavyweight France side, fielding its starters, was overwhelmed by an England team without its first-choice lineup.

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The defeat now pushes France into a difficult transition. Deschamps has been the constant across more than a decade of national-team football, and his exit opens questions about leadership, continuity and how France resets after a tournament that ended with a heavy loss rather than a medal.