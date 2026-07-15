Deschamps ends France reign with unwanted third-place play-off farewell

Didier Deschamps will leave France after the third-place play-off, ending a 14-year reign that brought a 2018 title and a 2022 final.

Didier Deschamps will end his France career in the third-place play-off, a match no coach wants and a finish that sits far below the standard of a 14-year reign built on trophies, resilience and control. His final assignment comes after France’s 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain in Arlington, Texas, a loss that stripped the glamour from the farewell and turned it into a final examination of a long era.

Deschamps announced on 7 January 2025 that he would step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Saturday’s play-off will be his last game in charge. He took over from Laurent Blanc on 8 July 2012 and spent more than a decade shaping France into one of international football’s most consistent tournament sides. The run included the 2018 World Cup title in Russia and the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, achievements that put him among the very small group of managers to win the World Cup as both player and coach.

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The defeat by Spain ended France’s bid to go deeper in a 48-team, 104-match tournament staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States. France had entered the competition widely viewed as one of the favourites, with Kylian Mbappe and a deep squad expected to carry the team to the latter stages again. Instead, Spain exposed the limits of a side that Deschamps said was outclassed, with technical, tactical and physical failings laid bare under pressure.

Source: reuters.com

That blunt assessment matched the tone of a team that had not found its best level when it mattered most. FIFA had often pointed to Deschamps’ knack for late-game surges and knockout-stage resilience, a pattern that helped France recover from difficult moments and turn close contests in its favour. This time, the surge never came in time against Spain, and the customary tournament escape act was not enough to extend the run to another final.

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The play-off will therefore serve less as a medal match than as an audit of Deschamps’ legacy. France are leaving the tournament before the final for only the second straight World Cup, but the broader record remains formidable: one title, one runner-up finish, and a manager who spent 14 years keeping France near the summit before the ending finally bent toward something smaller.