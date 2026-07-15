Deschamps questions referee after France's World Cup semifinal loss to Spain

Didier Deschamps said France were “devastated” after Spain’s 2-0 semifinal win, then questioned whether referee Iván Barton was fit for a World Cup semifinal.

Didier Deschamps questioned whether Iván Barton was “at the level required” to handle a World Cup semifinal after France fell 2-0 to Spain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty and Pedro Porro sealed the result in the 58th minute, ending France’s bid in a match that had been billed as a final before the final between two of the tournament’s strongest sides.

Deschamps did not try to erase France’s role in the defeat. He said his players were “devastated” and acknowledged that France were “un escalón por debajo” in technical quality against a Spain side that controlled the game well. He also said plainly that the loss was first and foremost France’s responsibility and that he did not want to blame anyone else.

AI-generated illustration

Even so, Deschamps drew a line around the officiating, pointing to Barton’s handling of the semifinal and the early penalty awarded to Spain after Lucas Digne’s challenge on Lamine Yamal. That call became the match’s most disputed moment and shaped the scrutiny on Barton throughout the night, especially as Spain took immediate control of the scoreboard and the tempo.

Photo by HedMidia Notícias

The referee’s appointment added to the attention. Barton, from El Salvador, had been assigned by FIFA to the semifinal in Dallas and it was his fourth match of the tournament. In a game settled by two moments, the penalty decision and the later finish by Porro gave every judgment from the referee’s crew a larger profile than usual.

mustapha ennaimi from casablanca, maroc via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The loss also closed another chapter in Deschamps’ long run with France. He leaves his post as national team coach after the World Cup, and the semifinal defeat denied France a place in the final after a tournament in which the side again reached the late stages expected of it.