Deschamps urges focus after France's 3-0 win over Sweden

Kylian Mbappé’s double pushed France past Sweden 3-0, but Didier Deschamps quickly shifted attention to Paraguay and the demands of the knockout rounds.

France moved into the Round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium, then spent the aftermath with Didier Deschamps doing what veteran coaches often do in knockout football: tightening the frame around the next match and resisting the temptation to talk about trophies.

Kylian Mbappé scored in the 45th and 74th minutes, with Bradley Barcola adding the other goal in the 53rd. The brace lifted Mbappé into second place on the World Cup’s all-time scoring list and took him to 10 goals in knockout rounds, another landmark in a tournament where France has leaned on his decisive finishing.

Deschamps praised the collective effort and made Paraguay the next reference point, not a third star. The France coach treated the postgame message as a warning against drift, knowing that favorites can lose discipline as soon as the bracket opens up and the margin for error shrinks. France will face Paraguay on 4 July at Philadelphia Stadium, a matchup that will test whether the team’s structure can keep pace with its talent.

The setting adds weight to the run. The 2026 World Cup is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first to feature 48 teams, 104 matches and three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States. In that expanded field, a single lapse can turn a contender into an early exit, which is why Deschamps has kept the emphasis on control rather than celebration.

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The France coach’s place in the tournament’s history is already secure. Before the World Cup, EFE noted that simply reaching the group stage would lift his career total of matches coached in the competition from 19 to 22, moving him closer to Helmut Schön’s record of 25. FIFA also said in 2025 that Deschamps had revealed his intention to step down after the 2026 World Cup, giving his final run with France an added layer of scrutiny.

For now, the message is narrower than the trophy chase. France has the pedigree, Mbappé has the scoring form, and Paraguay will be the first real check on whether Deschamps can keep a favorite sharp enough to survive the pressure that starts now.