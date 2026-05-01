Deshaun Watson Leads Browns QB Battle Amid Ownership Support

Deshaun Watson is leading the Browns’ quarterback competition amid reported ownership support for his starting role, signaling a pivotal offseason for Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson has emerged as the frontrunner in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, with organizational dynamics and ownership interest reportedly shaping the team’s offseason decision-making. As the Browns assess their options ahead of the 2026 NFL season, all eyes are on Watson’s performance, the team’s investment in him, and the potential implications for the roster moving forward.

Watson’s Position in the Quarterback Competition

Recent reporting from ProFootballRumors.com highlights Watson’s status as the leading candidate to start under center for Cleveland. After an offseason marked by speculation about the Browns’ plans at quarterback, Watson’s experience and previous success in the league appear to be weighing heavily in his favor.

Watson joined the Browns in a high-profile trade and signed a fully guaranteed contract, making his performance a major storyline for the franchise.

Despite injury setbacks in recent seasons, Watson’s career numbers remain notable, with over 15,000 passing yards and 100+ touchdowns since entering the NFL.

The Browns’ quarterback room includes other contenders, but Watson’s track record as a three-time Pro Bowler gives him an edge in the competition.

Ownership Influence and Organizational Priorities

ProFootballRumors.com reports that Browns ownership is actively supporting Watson’s candidacy for the starting job. This aligns with the team’s significant financial commitment to Watson and signals a desire to see a return on investment.

Ownership involvement in depth chart decisions is not unusual in the NFL, especially when a franchise quarterback is a central part of the team’s long-term plans.

The Browns’ leadership is reportedly focused on stability at the position after a cycle of quarterback changes in previous seasons.

Statistical Context and Team Performance

Watson’s individual statistics underscore both the promise and the questions surrounding his potential as the Browns’ starter. According to Pro Football Reference’s career stats, Watson has posted:

Completion percentage: 67.5%

67.5% Touchdown-to-interception ratio: 114-41

114-41 Career passer rating: 101.0

Team performance has been mixed during Watson’s tenure in Cleveland. The Browns’ offensive rankings have fluctuated, with injuries and lineup changes impacting consistency. As the 2026 season approaches, the franchise hopes Watson’s leadership can provide stability and spark a playoff push.

Implications for the Browns’ Offseason

With Watson leading the quarterback competition, the Browns face several key decisions:

How to structure the offense to maximize Watson’s strengths as a passer and runner, based on his dual-threat capability.

Which backup quarterback will secure the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, as competition remains active in Cleveland’s camp.

How to manage expectations, given the pressure from ownership and the fanbase to deliver postseason results.

Looking Ahead

The Browns’ quarterback decision will be one of the most closely watched storylines of the 2026 NFL preseason. As Deshaun Watson continues to lead the competition—and with ownership reportedly advocating for his start—the team’s fortunes may hinge on his ability to return to his Pro Bowl form. For Cleveland, the stakes are high: a successful season could validate the franchise’s investment, while continued uncertainty at quarterback would raise fresh questions about the team’s long-term direction.