Detainee dies at New Jersey ICE center, scrutiny intensifies

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, 41, died after a reported medical emergency at Delaney Hall, where family members say diabetes care was neglected.

Federal officials confirmed the death of a detainee at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, deepening scrutiny of the 1,000-bed ICE center and its private operator, GEO Group. Multiple reports identified the man as Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, a 41-year-old Salvadoran national, and ICE said he died after a reported "medical emergency" while held at the facility.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. The Department of Homeland Security disclosed the death on Monday, three days later, as family members said Lopez-Cornejo had diabetes and accused ICE of medical neglect, saying he was not properly treated and was denied medications needed to keep his conditions under control.

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Delaney Hall reopened in 2025 as an ICE detention facility under a 15-year, $1 billion contract awarded to GEO Group in February 2025. The center has faced repeated challenges from New Jersey officials, immigrant-rights advocates and local protesters, including a June 2026 state lawsuit after the operator refused full access to health inspectors.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

Protesters gathered outside the gates after Lopez-Cornejo’s death and called for the facility to close. The death has sharpened questions about medical monitoring, transparency and contractor responsibility inside immigration detention, especially after late May protests outside Delaney Hall led ICE agents to pepper-spray Sen. Andy Kim and demonstrators. Several reports described Lopez-Cornejo’s death as the second at Delaney Hall in eight months, adding to pressure on a facility already at the center of fights over detention standards and public oversight.