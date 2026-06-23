Deutsche Bahn pauses trains nationwide after IT disruption

A nationwide IT failure forced Deutsche Bahn to pause trains across Germany, exposing how fast one digital breakdown can ripple through the rail network.

Deutsche Bahn paused train services nationwide after an IT disruption hit its network. The company did not give a cause, a duration or an exact number of canceled trains, leaving travelers and stations to absorb the immediate disruption.

The malfunction landed on a rail system already under heavy strain. Deutsche Bahn said its network has been crowded by extensive construction and a long-term sanitation program meant to restore performance by 2027, after years of pressure on infrastructure, operations and reliability. Its own punctuality reporting tracks more than 800,000 passenger train journeys each month, a scale that shows how quickly a technical failure can spread across regional and long-distance services.

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The company’s disruption-information systems are built to publish active and planned notices for both regional and long-distance operations, which makes a nationwide IT outage especially disruptive. When those systems falter, passengers lose the real-time information rail travel depends on, and substitute services, platform management and service updates become harder to coordinate.

The outage also comes as Deutsche Bahn is still working through major line closures and timetable changes. The 278-kilometer Hamburg-Berlin corridor reopened on June 14, 2026 after a full modernization shutdown that had kept the route closed since August 2025. In December 2025, Deutsche Bahn said its 2026 timetable would add more ICE service, including half-hourly trains at 21 cities, while acknowledging that the system still faced a large repair backlog.

Leadership at the company has also shifted. Evelyn Palla became chief executive on October 1, 2025, after Deutsche Bahn had outlined a three-year restructuring program aimed at restoring performance by 2027.