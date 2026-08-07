Deutsche Telekom more than doubles 2026 share buyback to €5 billion

Deutsche Telekom lifted its 2026 buyback to €5 billion after a profit beat, sending shares up about 6% and intensifying scrutiny of capital priorities.

Deutsche Telekom lifted its 2026 share buyback program by €3 billion to up to €5 billion after second-quarter core earnings came in above market expectations, a move that pushed the stock about 6% higher in German trading. The enlarged repurchase, announced on August 6, gives the Bonn-based telecom group a bigger reward for shareholders at a moment when European operators are still being judged on how much cash they can return versus how much they can reinvest.

The new authorization more than doubles the original plan and signals that Deutsche Telekom sees enough cash generation to step up direct returns. In an ad hoc notification published the same day, the company framed the move as part of its wider shareholder-return and financial-strategy program. Deutsche Telekom’s own investor materials say its 2025 dividend is 1.00 euro per share, and that the stock has been part of the DivDAX, the German index of high-yield shares, since 2005.

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That emphasis on shareholder payouts comes with a familiar telecom trade-off. Money that goes to buybacks cannot go to fiber buildouts, spectrum auctions, 5G upgrades or debt reduction, all of which remain central spending demands for large operators with footprints in Europe and the United States. The latest decision suggests management is comfortable enough with near-term balance-sheet pressure to return more capital now, rather than leave it on the sidelines for investment or deleveraging.

The company’s 2026 outlook still points to growth, with Deutsche Telekom saying it expects further increases in group sales and adjusted EBITDA after leases. Its first-quarter 2026 interim report, published on March 25, said the year had started with resilient growth and contributions from all segments. The decision to raise buybacks also follows an earlier pattern: in May 2025, Deutsche Telekom had already nudged up guidance after a slightly better-than-expected first quarter.

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For investors, the message is straightforward. Deutsche Telekom is signaling confidence in earnings, cash flow and capital discipline, and the market rewarded that message quickly. For the broader telecom sector, the bigger question is whether such a large buyback reflects strength in a business model that keeps producing cash, or a narrowing field of growth opportunities in Europe that makes returning money to shareholders the easiest high-value use of capital.