Devil Wears Prada 2 Eyes $75M-$80M Box Office Debut

The Devil Wears Prada 2 eyes a robust $75M-$80M box office debut, reigniting interest in the iconic series and prompting questions about its family-friendliness.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is poised for a standout debut, with industry projections indicating a U.S. opening weekend box office gross between $75 million and $80 million. The much-anticipated sequel follows up the original 2006 hit, drawing substantial attention from fans and families alike as it returns to cinemas after nearly two decades.

The Anticipated Debut

According to Deadline, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to become one of the largest opening weekends of the year. The film’s strong advance tracking signals both nostalgia-driven demand and curiosity about how the story will unfold for a new generation. If current projections hold, the sequel would position itself among the highest-grossing opening weekends for 2024, behind only a handful of major blockbusters. Readers can compare these projections to other releases on the top-grossing movies of 2024 chart.

The original The Devil Wears Prada earned $124.7 million domestically and $326.7 million worldwide, making it a sleeper box office hit in 2006.

earned $124.7 million domestically and $326.7 million worldwide, making it a sleeper box office hit in 2006. The sequel’s projected debut could represent more than half the original’s entire U.S. gross in its opening weekend alone.

Industry analysis from the 2023 THEME Report suggests strong sequel performances are rare, especially after long gaps, making this opening a notable event for the market.

Audience and Family Considerations

The film’s return also prompts questions about its suitability for younger viewers. Many fans of the original may now be parents considering whether to bring their children to the sequel. While Deadline highlights the film’s wide appeal, it also notes that parents should review the content and rating information before attending. The official MPAA rating offers guidance regarding language, themes, and age-appropriateness.

Historically, The Devil Wears Prada was rated PG-13 for "some sensuality" and "language." While the sequel is expected to maintain a similar tone, families are encouraged to consider content details before making their decision.

Comparing Franchise Success

Box office analysts are watching closely to see if The Devil Wears Prada 2 can match or surpass the financial and cultural impact of the original. The 2006 film became a genre-defining comedy, and its financial performance over time included strong home market sales and ongoing streaming popularity.

Should the sequel’s opening weekend numbers reach the higher end of projections, it would demonstrate the enduring appeal of the franchise and could influence future studio decisions about long-gap sequels and nostalgia-driven releases.

Outlook and Industry Impact

The strong projected debut of The Devil Wears Prada 2 reflects a broader industry trend of established franchises drawing significant box office attention, even after lengthy hiatuses. According to the Motion Picture Association’s latest report, audiences continue to support familiar brands, but only when there is genuine demand and positive pre-release buzz.

With its blend of established fanbase and cross-generational appeal, The Devil Wears Prada 2 offers a test case for Hollywood’s strategy of reviving beloved properties. As the weekend unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the film’s performance meets or exceeds the ambitious expectations set by industry trackers.