DHS Faces Funding Lapse as Congress Departs

A funding lapse is imminent for much of the Department of Homeland Security after Congress failed to reach an agreement before adjourning.

Much of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to run out of funding after midnight, with Congress leaving Washington without passing new appropriations legislation. The lapse is expected to affect core operations and personnel across the sprawling agency, which oversees border security, immigration enforcement, emergency management, and cybersecurity, among other missions.

Congress Departs Without Funding Agreement

According to reporting from The Washington Post, congressional lawmakers departed the Capitol late Thursday without reaching a stopgap funding agreement to keep DHS fully operational. The failure to pass appropriations means that, absent last-minute action, DHS will experience a partial shutdown as its current funding expires at midnight.

This funding lapse will impact critical components of the department, including the U.S. Border Patrol, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Though many employees in these agencies are considered essential and will continue to work without pay, non-essential operations could be suspended or delayed until funding is restored.

Scope of the Impact

Key national security operations, such as border security and counterterrorism efforts, are likely to continue at reduced staffing levels.

Some administrative and support functions may be paused, leading to delays in processing immigration benefits and other services.

The mechanics of a federal shutdown require agencies to identify which employees are essential and which may be furloughed, depending on their roles.

Historically, funding lapses have meant that essential law enforcement and emergency response personnel must continue reporting to work, even as paychecks are delayed. The Congressional Budget Office notes that shutdowns disrupt government services, lower morale among federal employees, and can create backlogs that persist long after funding is restored.

Budget and Appropriations Context

The Department of Homeland Security is funded through annual appropriations legislation, which sets spending levels for each fiscal year. The official record of appropriations bills on Congress.gov shows that DHS funding is frequently a point of contention in budget negotiations, given the agency's role in border security and immigration policy.

For fiscal year 2025, the DHS requested funding exceeding $90 billion, supporting a workforce of more than 240,000 employees. The failure to enact new appropriations by the deadline means only activities deemed essential for the protection of life and property can continue.

Employee and Public Implications

During previous shutdowns, thousands of DHS employees were furloughed, while others worked without pay. This has led to negative impacts on morale and financial security for federal workers. The Government Accountability Office has documented that shutdowns also disrupt long-term planning and delay mission-critical projects.

For the public, a DHS shutdown can mean longer wait times at airports, delayed immigration hearings, and slower disaster response if a major event occurs during the funding lapse. The Monthly Treasury Statement provides data on agency-level expenditures and the financial toll of government shutdowns.

Looking Ahead

With Congress adjourned and no immediate solution in sight, the duration of the DHS funding lapse remains uncertain. Lawmakers are expected to renew negotiations when they return to Washington, but the timeline for restoring funding is unclear.

The outcome of this budget standoff will shape the department's operations and could have ripple effects across federal agencies. As the situation develops, observers will be watching closely to see how DHS manages essential functions during the lapse and how quickly Congress can resolve the impasse to restore full funding.