DHS says Houston officer in fatal ICE shooting lacked body camera

DHS says the Houston ICE officer who shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not wearing a body camera, intensifying demands for an independent probe.

The officer who fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston was not wearing a body camera, the Department of Homeland Security said, leaving the July 7 encounter in East End near Canal Street without video from the shooter. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the operation was a “targeted enforcement operation” and said Salgado Araujo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DHS also said officers at the Houston field office had not yet been issued body-worn cameras. The department blamed the delay on two government shutdowns, one in 2025 and another earlier in 2026, and said body cameras had reached more than half of ICE field offices, with the rest expected within 60 days. That rollout gap now sits at the center of scrutiny over how federal immigration arrests are carried out and how deadly force can be reviewed when the officer who fires is not recording.

ICE said Salgado Araujo was a Mexican national living in Houston without legal status. The agency alleged that he rammed an ICE vehicle, ignored verbal commands and tried to run over an officer before the officer fired in self-defense. The confrontation happened shortly before 7 a.m. CDT, and an onlooker video circulating online showed two agents crouched over a man in the street while two other men lay on the ground in handcuffs nearby.

The absence of body-camera footage has fueled demands for an accounting of who authorized the operation, whether agents had an administrative warrant and how many officers were present. U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Al Green and Lizzie Fletcher, along with Harris County official Christian Menefee, called for an immediate, fully independent investigation and preservation of evidence, including unedited body-camera footage and dash-camera footage.

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Salgado Araujo’s family said it learned of his death through news reports and social media. ABC News reported that the family said he had lived in the United States for more than three decades. LULAC, FIEL Houston and the Texas Civil Rights Project also called for a full independent probe, saying the case fits a broader pattern of ICE use of force.

The Houston shooting has drawn attention far beyond the East End because it combines three fault lines now under close federal scrutiny: a live immigration operation in a largely Latino neighborhood, an officer without a body camera, and a fatal shooting that may turn on conflicting accounts rather than recorded evidence. Reuters has noted that at least six people have been shot and killed by federal immigration officers since January 2025.